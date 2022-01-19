Four area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports 52 COVID-19 cases have been added since January 14th, bringing the total to 2,873. There are 136 active cases. The health center has KN95 masks available. They can be picked up at the office in Chillicothe. Staff asks that you wear a mask to enter the building. If someone does not have a mask to enter, one can be picked up at the sign near the entrance. Call the Livingston County Health Center for more information at 660-646-5506.

The Sullivan County Health Department on January 18th confirmed 51 additional COVID-19 cases since January 14th, bringing the total to 1,493. There were 70 active cases.

The Linn County Health Department January 18th reported 106 COVID-19 cases had been added since its last weekly update, January 11th. That brought the total to 2,295. The center has received a large number of cases in the past three days, and it was working through them as quickly as it was able. Residents who tested positive but had not heard from the Linn County Health Department, yet were asked to be patient and isolate themselves until someone from the office could speak with them.

The Putnam County Health Department reports that, as of the morning of January 18th, it was six cases away from surpassing its total cases reported for the months of January, February, and March 2021. The county is on track to surpass April, May, and possibly June by the end of this month. There have been 108 cases added this year so far, and 27 have been this week. The cumulative total is 923.

The Putnam County Health Department is receiving calls about at-home testing and self-isolation. An article on the KTTN website features information on at-home COVID tests and a link to order them. More information can also be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

