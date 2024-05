Share To Your Social Network

Seventy-five seniors will graduate from Trenton R-9 High School on Saturday night, May 11. The ceremony will be held at the C. F. Russell Stadium in Trenton at 7:30 p.m.

The valedictorian and salutatorian, who will be announced during the ceremony, are slated to deliver speeches.

The commencement will feature performances by the THS Concert Band and Goldrush.

