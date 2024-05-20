Atlantic Coca-Cola acquires Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Share To Your Social Network

Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced it has acquired Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Beginning today, all Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company employees will become employees of Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

Chief Executive Officer Rob Feeney said Atlantic Coca-Cola is thrilled to welcome employees, customers, and communities of Trenton Coca-Cola into the Atlantic Coca-Cola family. Feeney noted that Atlantic has a long history of commitment to serving customers, community, and associates, and looks forward to future growth together.

Both bottlers are in their fourth generation of family leadership and were founded more than 100 years ago. Each grew from humble beginnings to thriving, successful Coca-Cola bottlers today. Owner and Manager of Trenton Coca-Cola, Peter Trombley, stated his company shares the same philosophy of commitment to customers, employees, and communities, as well as a similar history. Trombley is proud to have Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling build upon its legacy in Northwest Missouri. Plans are underway to re-brand Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company to Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company over the weeks ahead.

Feeney said Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company will continue to focus on growth opportunities by reinvesting back in the business, employees, and communities served while maintaining its position as a private, family-owned, independent bottler and distributor for all Coca-Cola products.

With the acquisition of Trenton Coca-Cola, Atlantic is advancing its mission to create meaningful selling opportunities each day by being dedicated to exceeding customers’ expectations. After the organizations fully integrate, the company will have a combined 875 employees and a volume of nearly 18 million cases. Atlantic Coca-Cola will now have ten territories serving customers in five states. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company, founded in southwest Iowa, is a privately owned, independent bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products for Iowa, parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Missouri.

Founded in 1893, the Trenton company became known as Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company, beginning production of Coca-Cola in April 1899, making it the first Coca-Cola bottler west of the Mississippi and north of the Missouri rivers. In 1904, the company received a “First-Line” Coca-Cola Bottling Contract, ensuring protected territories, national and local advertising, standardized bottle and quality control, and a contract in perpetuity, meaning all investments could be handed down from generation to generation. Over the years, the family has operated four different bottling lines, offering many brands of soft drinks, and eventually expanding its operations to include snack and vending routes and bottled water services.

