Fatal crash on Highway 36 in Macon County claims four lives

May 19, 2024
Fatal Crash news graphic
On May 17, 2024, a fatal crash occurred on Highway 36 in Macon County, Missouri, resulting in the deaths of four individuals.

The crash involved three vehicles: a 2016 Freightliner, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, and a 2018 Toyota Camry. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident took place at approximately 9:14 a.m.

The crash began when the Toyota Camry, driven by Jean A. Jones, 85, of Macon, Missouri, failed to yield and struck the Chevrolet Equinox. The Equinox, driven by Julie M. Alspaugh, 56, of Hannibal, Missouri, lost control and traveled into the path of the westbound Freightliner, driven by Eugene A. Niethe III, 48, of Wood River, Illinois. The Freightliner then collided with the Equinox.

Julie M. Alspaugh and her three passengers, all from Quincy, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased passengers were Kailen M. Ritter Quigley, 30, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy. The 4-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel Tiffany Collins at 9:19 a.m. Kailen M. Ritter Quigley was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m., and Julie M. Alspaugh was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m. The 7-year-old boy was transported to Samaritan Hospital and pronounced dead by Dr. Karen Sylvara at 9:55 a.m.

Jean A. Jones sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. All involved individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The vehicles were towed from the scene by Still Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon Police Department, and Macon County Ambulance.

