Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Missouri counties

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of northern Missouri. The watch is effective until 2 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024.

There is a chance of severe thunderstorms tonight, especially west of Interstate 35. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

A line of storms is expected to build into the region after 9 p.m. tonight. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible with the stronger thunderstorms. These thunderstorms are expected to weaken as they move east, especially east of Highway 65.

There is unusually high uncertainty in the forecast for Monday. Storms may linger through portions of the day, especially in central Missouri. The longer they linger into the day, the higher the chances for isolated severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.

The weather forecast, as of 7:30, May 19, 2024, is as follows:

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 am and 3 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 66. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts to less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until May 20, 2024, at 2:00 a.m., and includes the following counties:

Atchison, KS

Doniphan, KS

Johnson, KS

Leavenworth, KS

Linn, KS

Miami, KS

Wyandotte, KS

Andrew, MO

Atchison, MO

Bates, MO

Buchanan, MO

Caldwell, MO

Carroll, MO

Cass, MO

Clay, MO

Clinton, MO

Daviess, MO

DeKalb, MO

Gentry, MO

Grundy, MO

Harrison, MO

Henry, MO

Holt, MO

Jackson, MO

Johnson, MO

Lafayette, MO

Livingston, MO

Mercer, MO

Nodaway, MO

Platte, MO

Ray, MO

Worth, MO

