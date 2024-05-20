Two women charged with felony assault in Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

Two women have been charged with third-degree felony assault following an incident on Saturday in Trenton.

Trenton Police were summoned to a location on Oklahoma Avenue, where officers conducted an investigation. Forty-three-year-old Tara Leanne Weimer of Trenton is accused of using her closed fist to strike a victim. Thirty-four-year-old Christa Danielle Phelps of Chillicothe has been accused of scratching the arms and face of a victim.

Both women have had their bond set at $10,000 and are scheduled to appear on May 28th in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

