Two-vehicle crash on I-29 injures one, both vehicles heavily damaged

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a collision involving a 2023 Subaru Forester and a 2020 Buick Enclave on northbound Interstate 29 at mile marker 61.4, three miles east of Amazonia, on May 17, 2024, at approximately 2:33 p.m.

According to the report, both vehicles were traveling northbound when the Subaru Forester, driven by Todd A. Biermann, 59, of Republic, Missouri, slowed down for debris on the roadway. The Buick Enclave, driven by Lee R. Sailor, 69, of Washburn, North Dakota, failed to yield and struck the rear of the Subaru Forester.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles. The Subaru Forester came to a controlled stop on the shoulder, while the Buick Enclave came to rest in the median, both facing north. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

Coleen R. Sailor, 74, of Washburn, North Dakota, an occupant of the Buick Enclave, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County Ambulance. All involved individuals were reported to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene.

