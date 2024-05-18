Employee dies in grain engulfment incident at Hamilton MFA facility

Share To Your Social Network

MFA Incorporated has confirmed the death of an employee on May 17 in a grain engulfment incident at the MFA Hamilton Rail Facility east of Hamilton on Highway 36. MFA Communications Director Steve Fairchild reported that a second employee was flown to Kansas City and released with minor injuries.

MFA President and Chief Executive Officer Ernie Verslues stated that the deceased employee was “an extraordinary team member who embodied [the company’s] values.”

Counseling resources have been brought in to support employees impacted by the incident. Verslues emphasized that MFA’s “number one priority is the health, safety, and well-being of [its] workforce.”

He added that MFA will conduct a “thorough investigation” of the incident and that the company “will not rest until the investigation is concluded and preventative measures can be put into place if needed.” The company is working with officials as they review the incident.

MFA is not releasing further details at this time out of respect for the family of the employee who died on May 17.

Steve Fairchild, Director of Communications at the facility released the following statement regarding the incident:

