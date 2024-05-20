Robin Ann Reaves and Lance Eugene Reaves

Share To Your Social Network

Robin Ann Reaves, 55, and Lance Eugene Reaves, 46 of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 10, 2024, in Leon, Iowa.

Robin Ann was born June 13, 1968, in Leon, Iowa, and Lance Eugene was born January 19, 1978, in Corydon, Iowa, the children of Raymond Eugene and Norma Deane (Day) Reaves.

Robin was a 1986 graduate of Lineville-Clio High School and attended two years at the University of Iowa. She enjoyed taking care of children at daycare. She was talented at scrapbooking, making cards, and taking pictures.

Lance was a 1996 graduate of Lineville-Clio High School. He loved finding out sports statistics and reading.

They were both members of the Lineville Baptist Church in Lineville, Iowa.

Robin and Lance were preceded in death by their parents and their sister, Sonja Reaves.

Survivors include their brother, Kevin Reaves, Princeton, Missouri; aunt, Lavatis (Phillip) Hamilton, Lineville, Missouri, and many cousins and friends.

Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment for Robin and Lance will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, at Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, Iowa, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, Missouri. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Robin and Lance Reaves Memorial (checks payable to Lavatis Hamilton) in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, Missouri 64673.

