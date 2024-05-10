Putnam County reschedules Bike Rodeo for June 22

Share To Your Social Network

The Putnam County Health Department has rescheduled its Bike Rodeo, initially planned for May 4 but postponed due to inclement weather.

The event is now set for June 22 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration will take place on the southwest corner of the Unionville Square.

The Bike Rodeo will feature an obstacle course designed to teach participants about bicycle safety and road rules. It is open to individuals of all ages and abilities. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees are encouraged to bring bicycles, tricycles, scooters, and wheelchairs. The health department will provide some loaner bikes on a first-come, first-served basis for those who do not have their own.

Free helmets and fittings will be available, and there will be a drawing for six new bikes.

Local emergency vehicles, including a police car, an ambulance, and fire trucks, will be present at the Bike Rodeo on June 22.

For more information about the Bike Rodeo, contact the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.

