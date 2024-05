Share To Your Social Network

A celebration of life has been scheduled in Jamesport for Hazel Lorene Taylor, who died on January 30 at the Crestview Nursing Home in Bethany. She was 93 years old.

The family of Hazel “Aunt Red” Taylor will hold a celebration of life on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. in the city park community building in Jamesport.

A previous obituary mentioned that memorial donations can be given to Harrison County Hospice, in care of the Roberson Funeral Home.

