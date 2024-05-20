Share To Your Social Network

Tonie Pew, 75, of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri.

Tonie was born in Chillicothe on September 11, 1948, to parents Walter Lee and Betty Boyd Bigelow. She graduated from Chillicothe High School and worked for many years at various jobs, including the glove factory in Chillicothe and Dura Automotive in Brookfield. Her last place of employment was at the veterans home in Cameron. Tonie was a hard worker throughout her life. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, being a member of the Crazy Quilters, and quilting for her children and grandchildren. Tonie was also a huge lover of animals and loved to take care of her pets, including her horses and chickens.

Tonie is survived by her husband and loving caretaker, Steve Pew; her daughter Stacy and husband Bill Bruce of Rogers, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Lacey; five great-grandchildren, Amiya, Skyler, Axton, and twins Zelda and Zarah; and many nieces and nephews on her maternal side. She is also survived by many relatives on her husband’s side, including her step-children: Kevin Pew and his wife Angie with three children in Hamilton, Missouri; Chad Pew and his wife Amy with three children in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Brent Pew and his wife Stacy with three daughters and one son in Chesterfield, Virginia; and Dana Pew in Greensboro, North Carolina. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Vickie Rohrback; brothers Neal Bigelow and wife Rene of Chillicothe and Scott Bigelow and wife Sandra of Benton, Arkansas. Tonie also leaves behind her beloved animal companions, Baby Cockatiel the bird, Missy Poopens and Fuzzy Butt the dogs, and Little Britches the cat.

Tonie was preceded in death by her parents, stepdaughter Julie Pew, and lifelong cousin and very good friend Marty Colgan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church in Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Wheeling Cemetery, Highway 36, Wheeling, Missouri, 64688.

Related