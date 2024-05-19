MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 20, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 20-27.

MoDOT will limit road construction on Memorial Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects will be suspended at noon on Friday, May 24, and resume at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

Andrew County

Route DD – Roadside work from Route T to Swenson Drive, May 20.

Route RA – CLOSED for a resurfacing project in 2-mile sections, May 20-24, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Business 71 – Roadside work from 1st Street to 3rd Street, May 21.

Route T – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route DD to the end of the route in Nodaway County in 2-mile sections, May 21-31, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route B – Roadside work at County Roads 86 and 122, May 22.

Business 71 – Culvert replacement northbound at County Road 348, May 23, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane and no access will be permitted to/from County Road 348 from Business 71.

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through mid-June 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, beginning May 20 through August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

U.S. Route 136 – Pavement repairs from the Tarkio River Bridge to Route N, May 20-24.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from Route FF in Buchanan County to the Clinton/Clay County line through August 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Drainage work from U.S. 169 (Belt Highway) to Easton Road, through mid-June. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

22nd Street – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over U.S. Route 36, May 22-23, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane during working hours.

Cook Road – CLOSED for pavement repairs at the bridge over I-29, May 23 at 7 a.m. through May 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through mid-June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive in Hamilton to Route P, May 20-23 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route WW – CLOSED at the Old Channel Chariton River Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Saint Joseph Avenue to Siloam Avenue, May 20-21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Siloam Avenue to Route F, May 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from the Clinton/Clay County line to Route FF in Buchanan County through August 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

DeKalb County

Route 121 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 to the Wallace State Park entrance, May 20. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.).

Loop 35 and Business 35 – Resurfacing project, May 21. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.).

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project through Cameron, May 22. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.).

Route C – Resurfacing project, May 23. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.).

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from just east of U.S. Route 169 to Route C in Albany, May 22-24. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.).

Harrison County

I-35 – Seal coat project north and southbound from Route N to U.S. Route 136 through June. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.).

Holt County

Route C – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Lincoln Road to Route N, May 21, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Route HH, May 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, May 20-30, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. A pilot car will be used to guide local traffic through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Linn County

Route Y – Resurfacing project May 20-23. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route 5 – Roadside work from Edin Road to the city limits of Linneus, May 20-23.

Route 11 – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Helm Street to Boston Street in Brookfield, May 22-23, 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project from the Coon Creek Bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route B – ADA/Sidewalk improvement project in Wheeling through late June. (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC.).

U.S. Route 65 – Concrete repairs from County Road 216 to the Grundy County line, May 20-24.

Route K – Ditch work through Chula, May 20-24.

Mercer County

Route JJ – CLOSED for survey work from Route Y to Route C, May 20-23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Concrete repairs southbound from 395th Street to 410th Street, May 20-24. This includes overnight lane closures.

Route T – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route DD to the end of the route in Nodaway County in 2-mile sections, May 21-31, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route W – CLOSED for core drilling from Route B to Route U, May 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

