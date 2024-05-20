Share To Your Social Network

Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Huston, age 75, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Monday morning, May 13, 2024, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri.

Ronnie was born on August 2, 1948, the son of Richard and Ruby (Savage) Huston in Vermillion, South Dakota. He was a 1966 graduate of Gallatin High School. Following high school, he worked in pole line construction for a short time and then began working for MFA. In 1978, he opened the Submarine Tavern and operated it for 14 years. In 1993, he formed Huston Trucking and Construction, which he operated until retiring in 2022. In 2002, he built Midwest Security Housing and sold it to Daviess and DeKalb Counties in 2006. Ronnie also operated the Bethany Gold Mine.

Ronald was united in marriage to Louise Burchett, and she preceded him in death in 1993. Ronnie later married Pamela Walton, and she preceded him in death in 2017. Ronnie will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wives, Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and sons, David Huston and Terry Huston. He is survived by two children, Sherry Carpenter (Bert) of Gallatin, Missouri, and Rick Huston of Gallatin, Missouri; grandchildren, Dalton Huston of Gallatin, Missouri, Mariah Huston of Gallatin, Missouri, Jenny Stanhope (Jim) of Gallatin, Missouri, Lindy Johnson (Daniel) of Spanish Fork, Utah, Rachel McKee of Gallatin, Missouri, Emma Carpenter of Gallatin, Missouri, Jake Miller of Gallatin, Missouri, and Aubrey Hogan (Chris) of Jameson, Missouri; 14 great-grandchildren; close friends and caregivers, Tracy Russell of Altamont, Missouri, and Mary Curtis of Gallatin, Missouri; other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. A service celebrating Ronnie’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

