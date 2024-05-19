Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 12 arrests in north Missouri from May 17-19, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between May 17, 2024, and May 19, 2024. The report indicates that a total of twelve individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substances, and various traffic violations.

Levi C. Bradley, a 21-year-old male from New London, Missouri, was arrested on May 17, 2024, at 3:26 p.m. in Ralls County. Bradley was charged with driving while intoxicated (drugs). He was held at the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office and later released.

Dreston M. Brunk, a 28-year-old male from Kahoka, Missouri, was arrested on May 17, 2024, at 7:08 p.m. in Clark County. Brunk faced charges of DWI as a prior offender and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. He was released to Blessing Hospital for medical treatment and subsequently released.

Amanda L. Power, a 42-year-old female from New Canton, Illinois, was arrested on May 18, 2024, at 12:29 a.m. in Ralls County. Power was charged with DWI (alcohol) and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was processed roadside and released.

Jose Gonzalez Aguilar, a 39-year-old male from Milan, Missouri, was arrested on May 18, 2024, at 6:51 p.m. in Putnam County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and held at Putnam County before being released.

John M. Wagner, a 33-year-old male from Livonia, Missouri, was arrested on May 19, 2024, at 1:17 a.m. in Adair County. Wagner was charged with DWI, driving while revoked, and no license plate lamp. He was held at the Adair County Jail and later released.

Donald D. Rehm, a 34-year-old male from Mound City, Missouri, was arrested on May 17, 2024, at 12:28 p.m. in Andrew County. Rehm faced charges of misdemeanor DWI, no insurance, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. He was held at Andrew County on a 12-hour hold.

Scott C. Wooten, a 54-year-old male from Lathrop, Missouri, was arrested on May 17, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. in DeKalb County. Wooten was charged with misdemeanor DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. After the accident, he was released to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and subsequently released.

Michael J. Natto, a 37-year-old male from Independence, Missouri, was arrested on May 18, 2024, at 1:17 a.m. in DeKalb County. Natto faced multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance (felony), DWI (felony) as a persistent offender, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display valid plates, no front plate, driving while revoked, no seat belt, and operating a motor vehicle with vision-reducing material. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Blaze M. Hussey, a 29-year-old male from Chillicothe, Missouri, was arrested on May 18, 2024, at 2:34 a.m. in Livingston County. Hussey was charged with possession of a controlled substance (felony), DWI (felony), driving while revoked (felony), and resisting arrest (felony). He was held at the Livingston County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Mark B. Golden, a 20-year-old male from Trenton, Missouri, was arrested on May 18, 2024, at 10:58 a.m. in Daviess County. Golden faced charges for a Grundy County misdemeanor warrant for no insurance, a Grundy County misdemeanor warrant for failure to stop at a crosswalk, and speeding. He was held at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and was bondable.

Kenton J. Riley, a 40-year-old male from Osborn, Missouri, was arrested on May 18, 2024, at 10:57 p.m. in Clinton County. Riley was charged with DWI (alcohol) with a person less than 17 inside the vehicle and no tail lights. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Mitchell W. Stevens, a 28-year-old male from Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on May 18, 2024, at 11:53 p.m. in Daviess County. Stevens was charged with misdemeanor DWI, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

