Highway 63 collision near Clark sends two to hospital

State News May 19, 2024
Accident-Crash graphic
An accident occurred on May 18, 2024, at 12:25 p.m. on Highway 63, approximately 0.5 miles west of Clark, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident involved a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 and a 2023 Dodge Charger.

According to the report, the driver of the Dodge Ram, Michael J. Allison, 20, of Higbee, Missouri, was heading westbound when his vehicle turned into the path of the southbound Dodge Charger. The Charger was driven by Anthony M. Johnson, 44, of Fulton, Missouri.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision and were towed from the scene. The Dodge Ram was removed by ATR Towing, while the Dodge Charger was towed by Prather’s Towing.

Anthony M. Johnson and a 13-year-old male juvenile, both from Fulton, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries. They were transported by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital.

Michael J. Allison was reported as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The juvenile and Anthony M. Johnson were both wearing seat belts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Ambulance, and the Southeast Randolph County Fire Department.

