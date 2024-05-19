Crash on I-35 leaves 18-year-old driver seriously injured

Share To Your Social Network

An 18-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Harrison County on May 18, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 2:08 p.m., seven miles north of Eagleville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Daniel D. Romero Garcia was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia northbound on I-35 when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway. Romero Garcia overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the roadway, cross the center line, and travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled up an embankment and overturned multiple times.

Romero Garcia, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. The GMC Acadia continued to overturn before resting on its passenger side, facing southeast off the east side of the roadway.

Romero Garcia was transported by NTA to the Missouri Welcome Center, where he was airlifted by LifeFlight Eagle to Truman Medical Center for treatment.

The accident was assisted by Trooper T.B. Heintz and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

