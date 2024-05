Share To Your Social Network

Trenton Christian School is now accepting applications for enrollment for the Fall 2024 semester. The school will be located at First Christian Church, 1700 Princeton Road.

A deposit of $100 is required at the time of enrollment. Prospective students can enroll online at this link. The tuition is set at $152.50 per week. The school will employ the Accelerated Christian Education curriculum, which focuses on integrating character-building lessons into its program.

