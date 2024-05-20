Missouri transfers $15.2M from marijuana funds to key agencies

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) transferred $15,229,302 in funds generated by Missouri’s adult-use marijuana program to agencies as outlined in Article XIV, Section 2, of the Missouri Constitution. Recipient agencies of adult-use program funds include the following:

Missouri Veterans Commission ($5,076,434) : for use exclusively for health care and other services for military veterans and their dependent families.

Missouri State Public Defender ($5,076,434) : to be used only for legal assistance for low-income Missourians.

DHSS ($5,076,434): to operate a grant program for subrecipients to increase access to evidence-based, low-barrier drug addiction treatment, prioritizing medically proven treatment and overdose prevention and reversal methods, and public or private treatment options with an emphasis on reintegrating recipients into their local communities. The funds will also support overdose prevention education, and job placement, housing, and counseling for those with substance use disorders.

In November 2022, Missouri voters approved an amendment. The amendment included provisions requiring that fees and taxes generated by the adult-use marijuana program be transferred to MVC, Missouri State Public Defender, and DHSS for the purposes outlined above. Article XIV, Section 2, states that adult-use marijuana sold in licensed dispensaries is to be taxed at a rate of 6%.

“It is so rewarding to see the impact of this voter-approved program on organizations that provide vital services to Missourians. We look forward to watching this impact grow and are grateful to be a part of it,” said Amy Moore, director of the Division of Cannabis Regulation with DHSS.

To learn more about Missouri’s medical and adult-use marijuana programs, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.

