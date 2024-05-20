Shelbina teenager drowns during swim at Clarence Lake

Share To Your Social Network

Gabriel Parker, 18, of Shelbina, Missouri, drowned on May 19, 2024, at Clarence Lake, located 0.5 miles northeast of Clarence in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Parker was attempting to swim across the width of the lake when he became fatigued and went under the water.

Other swimmers tried to rescue Parker but were unsuccessful. A member of the Macon County Rescue Squad performed dive operations and recovered Parker’s body. The Shelby County Coroner Corey Eagan pronounced Parker deceased at the scene at 6:06 p.m.

Parker was transported by the Shelby County Coroner to Greening Eagan Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina.

The incident was assisted by multiple agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the Clarence Police Department, Salt River Ambulance, and the Clarence Fire Department.

