Downtown Trenton building renamed in honor of Ron Dougan

Share To Your Social Network

A downtown Trenton building has been renamed to honor a longtime businessman. Ron Dougan had his insurance office at 903 Main Street. He also worked as a sales representative for advertising products and had an extensive collection of baseball cards and photos.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce reports that through the efforts of Mike Baugher, 903 Main Street has been dedicated as the “Ron Dougan Building.” It was previously known as Nine Main Offices.

Present for a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting were Dougan’s wife Norma and sons Mitch and Matt Dougan, along with family members and friends.

Inside the lobby of the building is a display informing visitors about Ron’s life and family. Included are instructions on how to make donations to the Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri. As a volunteer for more than 30 years, Dougan organized numerous “dreams” for critically or chronically ill children. Ron Dougan died on February 15 in Trenton at the age of 84.

Related