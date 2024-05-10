Grundy County R-V High School celebrates class of 2024 with awards

Share To Your Social Network

Grundy County R-V High School announced its Class of 2024 award recipients. Molly Milazzo has earned the valedictorian title, while Corbin Axtell has been named salutatorian.

All graduates will receive certificates of recognition from the Missouri House of Representatives, signed by Representatives Danny Busick and Mazzie Christensen, and from the U.S. House of Representatives, signed by Congressman Sam Graves.

Individual Achievements:

Breaden Arndt plans to join the US Navy after receiving a certificate in Computer Service Technology from Grand River Technical School.

Corbin Axtell intends to study Business at North Central Missouri College before transferring to a four-year university to major in Logistics. His accolades include the Academic Excellence Award, Leadership Northwest Missouri Scholarship, and several others, totaling nine prestigious awards.

Cooper Coffman will pursue a career in welding after obtaining a certificate in Industrial Welding from Grand River Technical School. He also received the Academic Excellence Award.

Kaylee Fischer is set to study Criminal Justice at North Central Missouri College, having been awarded the Lainie Lewis Memorial Scholarship and the Allene Maloney Memorial Scholarship.

Raegen Griswold aims to become a veterinarian after completing further education at Missouri University, with plans to transfer from North Central Missouri College. She has received multiple scholarships, including the Lainie Lewis Memorial Scholarship.

Slade Hill will continue working at the feed mill, backed by a certificate in Building Trades and Forklift/OSHA 10 from Grand River Technical School.

Makina Limkemann and Erica Lovett are both preparing to enter the workforce immediately following graduation.

Carley McBee plans to obtain her Education degree from Northwest Missouri State University after starting her studies at North Central Missouri College. She is a recipient of the Claude M. & Nadine Eckert Scholarship.

Molly Milazzo is pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice, with numerous scholarships under her belt, including the D. Lee Cloyed Memorial Scholarship Gift and the Smithfield Scholarship.

Peyton Moore will work at Laredo MFA while earning a Business Management degree at North Central Missouri College, supported by the Laredo Lions Club Scholarship.

Layton Stonger will advance his education in Computer Networking Technology at Grand River Technical School, having already earned a certificate in Computer Service Technology.

Jaydon Stotts is set to enlist in the Army, bolstered by his technical training at Grand River Technical School.

Chloe Weske aspires to become a preschool teacher, beginning her journey with an Associate of Arts in Teaching from North Central Missouri College and planning to transfer to Graceland University. She received a certificate in Early Childhood Professions from Grand River Technical School.

