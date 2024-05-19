Police arrest 16-year-old in Chillicothe, multiple theft cases closed

Share To Your Social Network

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports that a 16-year-old boy was arrested late Friday afternoon with the assistance of a citizen after allegedly resisting arrest. Following the arrest, Chief Maples said drug paraphernalia was found. He also noted that the arrest closed multiple theft cases, including a stolen firearm.

Officers had been notified earlier about a 16-year-old possessing an active arrest warrant through the Division of Youth Services. Officers arrived in the area and located the 16-year-old at the intersection of South and Graves Streets. Maples said officers attempted to take the male into custody, but he resisted, and a citizen assisted officers in the arrest.

In other incidents, a 53-year-old man from Chillicothe was arrested Friday evening. He was taken to the Grundy County line and released to an on-duty deputy. Maples said the man had an active warrant for felony stealing.

