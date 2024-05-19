Lathrop man injured in Highway 36 crash near Stewartsville

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 36 resulted in moderate injuries for a Lathrop man on May 17.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott C. Wooten, 54, was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma westbound on Highway 36, three miles west of Stewartsville. The accident occurred at approximately 7:57 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels facing north.

Wooten, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by the DeKalb-Clinton Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment.

The Toyota Tacoma was totaled and towed by Scotty’s Towing of Cameron.

The patrol accused Wooten of misdemeanor DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

(This article has been updated to indicate accusations from the Missouri State Highway Patrol)

