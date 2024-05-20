Celebration of Life: Ervin “Cole” Osborn

Share To Your Social Network

Ervin “Cole” Osborn, 68, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away at home on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on October 19, 1955, in Bethany, Missouri, to Ervin Victor (“Chick”) and Betty Jean (Cole) Osborn.

Cole took great pride in his family. He was a devoted husband to Linda Doris (Haar) Osborn, a loving father to son Jesse Cole Osborn of Wichita, Kansas, and daughter Madeline Theo Osborn of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and a beloved brother to Terri Kay (Osborn) Boggess (Hal) of Chillicothe, Missouri.

Other surviving loved ones include nephews Cole Wheeler (Megan), Seth Boggess (Natasha), and Justin Wheeler; niece Gwen (Boggess) Luzader (Todd); and cousins Claudia (Osborn) Gott (Bill) and Debra (Osborn) Henry (Corwin). He had eight great-nieces and nephews. Additional survivors are his dear in-laws Jacqueline (Haar) Trippensee (Russ), Deborah Haar, Gary Haar, Patricia (Haar) Wolf and Mark Paduano, Laura (Haar) Kliethermes (Dave), and Suzanne (Haar) Hager (Randy) and their families.

Cole was preceded in death by his parents; his uncle Howard and aunt Lucille Osborn; his aunt Beulah Osborn; his sister Diana Lea (Osborn) Wheeler (Paul, surviving); and his great nephew Maxwell Ervin Wheeler.

Cole graduated from South Harrison High School in 1974 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Agriculture from Central Missouri State University. He was an Eagle Scout and dedicated much of his time to the community, serving on various boards including BTC Bank, NWMS Fair, Bethany Parks and Rec, and Harrison County Group Home. He attended Mary Immaculate Church in Gallatin, Missouri, before moving to Jefferson City.

Cole was known for his gracious, genuine, and tenderhearted nature, his fun and funny personality, and his patience and generosity. He was a wealth of knowledge, from current events, history, and music to all sorts of trivia facts. He often, lovingly, shared his many “Words of Wisdom.”

In his professional life, Cole would jokingly refer to himself as a “Jack of all trades, master of none.” Early on, he co-owned and operated the Uptown Theater in Kansas City. When he moved home to Bethany, he had a successful career as President and owner of Cole & Myers Inc as a Petroleum Marketer, Chick’s Inc Convenience Stores, and Cole Farms Inc/Cole’s Creek Nursery.

Cole enjoyed many outdoor activities including walking, gardening, mowing, playing golf, canoeing, biking, and swimming. He loved various genres of movies and music, and he spent countless hours building his ship models. He treasured his numerous travel experiences and especially loved spending time and vacationing with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Windmill Ridge, 1516A S. 14th St., Bethany, Missouri. Anyone wishing to remember Cole is invited to attend. A private family graveside service will be held at a later time. Instead of flowers, donations may be made in Cole’s memory to Bethany Parks and Recreation in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Cole was such a joy and he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Related