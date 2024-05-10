Area schools announce graduation plans for May 12

May 10, 2024
Area schools will hold graduation ceremonies on May 12.

Fourteen seniors will graduate from Grundy County R-5 in the new high school gym at 2 p.m. The valedictorian and salutatorian will speak. Grundy R-5’s valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at the ceremony.

Fourteen seniors will graduate from North Mercer R-3 in the new gym at 2 p.m. School Counselor Melissa Hill will speak. North Mercer’s valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at the ceremony.

Chillicothe R-2 will have 149 seniors walk at a graduation ceremony in the high school gym at 3 p.m. Overflow seating will be in the performing arts center for a live stream. Two members of the Chillicothe senior class will speak: Emilee Paxton and Andrew Snider. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced.

