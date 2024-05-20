Graves Announces Winners of 2024 6th Congressional District Art Competition

Share To Your Social Network

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) has announced the winners of the annual 6th Congressional District Art Competition.

The following works were selected for awards:

1 st Place: Piper Lee, Wonder, Liberty HS

2 nd Place: Kaitlyn Spence, Girl on Fire , Monroe City HS

3rd Place: Ryan Houck, Gretsch from the Stars, Liberty HS

“North Missouri is home to some incredibly creative young artists. Once again, they’ve submitted some very impressive artwork. Thanks to all who participated in this year’s competition and congratulations to our winners,” Graves said.

High school students from across North Missouri submitted artwork for this year’s competition. The artwork was judged by North Central Missouri College’s Art Department. The first-place artwork will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel in the US Capitol complex. 2nd place artwork will be displayed in Graves’ Washington, DC Office, and 3rd place artwork will be displayed in Graves’ Kansas City District Office.

