Fatal collision on I-55 in St. Louis results in death of De Soto man

A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 55 northbound south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis resulted in one fatality and disrupted traffic early Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 8:53 a.m.

The crash involved a 2000 Ford F450, which struck the rear of a towed unit from a 2016 International tractor-trailer. The Ford, driven by 39-year-old Jimmy-Jack L. Johnston of DeSoto, Missouri, sustained total damage and was subsequently towed from the scene. Authorities reported that Johnston, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South at 9:48 a.m. by Dr. Hussein Waliye.

A 2014 Honda CRV, driven by 23-year-old Lydia N. Ostrom of St. Louis, was also involved in the incident after striking debris from the Ford. The Honda sustained minor damage but was able to be driven from the scene. Ostrom was wearing her seat belt, and no injuries were reported for her.

The driver of the International tractor-trailer, 68-year-old Alan R. Miller of Granite City, Illinois, was unharmed in the accident. His vehicle did not sustain any damage, and it was confirmed that he was wearing his seat belt.

Reports indicate that the Ford F450 was unable to stop for traffic ahead, leading to the collision.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by several officers, including Sgt. C. W. Bone and Cpl. M. A. Frigy, along with local emergency services

