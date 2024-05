Share To Your Social Network

Thirty-eight seniors will graduate from Milan C-2 High School on May 19. The ceremony will be held in the high school gym at 2 p.m.

The class selected High School Science Teacher JeriAnne Herington as the commencement speaker.

The Milan C-2 valedictorian is Cole Clay, and the salutatorian is Adan Callejo-Armendariz.

