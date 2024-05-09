Springfield man gets 10 years for heroin conspiracy

Share To Your Social Network

A Springfield, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in Greene County, Mo.

James D. Elbert, 42, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On July 5, 2023, Elbert pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin. Elbert admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin in Greene County from Oct. 2, 2015, to Nov. 13, 2017. Elbert admitted that, on three separate occasions, he sold a total of 6.86 grams of heroin to a law enforcement undercover informant in Springfield.

Elbert is the ninth and final defendant to be sentenced in this case.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Randall D. Eggert and Cameron A. Beaver. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Ozark, Mo., Police Department assisted.

