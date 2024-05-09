Kansas City man indicted for producing child pornography

Share To Your Social Network

A Kansas City, Mo., man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for producing child pornography that depicted the sexual assault of a 3-year-old victim.

Michael Adden, 26, was charged in a 14-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, May 7. The indictment replaces a criminal complaint filed against Adden on April 18, 2024, and contains additional charges. Adden remains in federal detention without bond.

The federal indictment charges Adden with 10 counts of producing child pornography involving the child victim between Nov. 14, 2023, and Feb. 6, 2024. Adden is also charged with one count of attempting to produce child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, the investigation began when law enforcement received multiple reports of Adden allegedly uploading child pornography to Snapchat, Kik, Discord, and Instagram. On April 11, 2024, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Adden’s residence. Officers found a cell phone in an unlocked safe in the living room, which allegedly contained hundreds of videos of child pornography, including videos of the sexual assault of the child victim.

Officers also found 20 more cell phones in Adden’s residence. Forensic analysis of Adden’s electronic devices is still ongoing, but initial reviews indicate that Adden was in possession of thousands of files depicting child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth W. Borgnino is prosecuting this case. The FBI and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department investigated it.

