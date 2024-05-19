Veterans events scheduled in Trenton for June at VFW Post 919

Share To Your Social Network

A veterans service officer, a Missouri Veterans Commission representative, and a Kansas City Vet Center counselor will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 on June 7.

The Veterans Service Officer and Veterans Commission representative will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with VA paperwork and answer questions. Attendees should bring a copy of their DD-214. The Vet Center counselor will be available on June 7 from 11 a.m. until all attendees are seen. The counselor provides support for readjustment, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression.

A veterans service officer will also be at Trenton VFW Post on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with VA paperwork and answer questions. Attendees should bring a copy of their DD-214.

A counselor is available on an as-needed basis throughout the month. Dr. John Hudson assists discharged and active military personnel with PTSD and readjustment counseling.

A Kansas City VA shuttle runs every Wednesday to Kansas City and clinics. VA shuttle drivers are being sought. Call 660-359-2078 to schedule a shuttle ride or for more information on becoming a shuttle driver.

