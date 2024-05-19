Free Amazing Race-style challenge at Crowder State Park on June 1

Share To Your Social Network

A free Amazing Race-style event will be held at Crowder State Park, west of Trenton, in observance of National Trails Day. Check-in at the lake parking lot will start June 1 at 8 a.m. The challenge will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The challenge will include hiking, running, kayaking, and completing mental challenges. It will take place on portions of the park’s trails and lake.

Participants must be at least 12 years old. Registration is available at this link until May 24.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on the racers from the parking lot during the Amazing Race-style event on June 1.

