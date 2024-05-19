Deer causes motorcycle crash on Highway 3 near LaPlata

Share To Your Social Network

A motorcycle accident occurred on the night of May 18, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Highway 3, six miles southwest of LaPlata, Missouri. The incident involved a 2007 Harley Davidson Electra Glide traveling northbound when it struck a deer and overturned, resulting in the driver being ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver, identified as Brice A. Franke, 34, of Kirksville, Missouri, sustained serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Franke was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident. He was transported by Air Evac to the University Hospital in Columbia for medical treatment.

The Harley Davidson motorcycle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Still’s Towing.

Master Sergeant Ritter, Corporal Haley, and Trooper Osborne of the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene, along with LaPlata first responders and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

