MoDOT engineer addresses rough road conditions in north Missouri

Local News May 18, 2024 KTTN News
Rough Road News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

There are several rough roads in north Missouri.

Missouri Department of Transportation, Northwest District Eastern Area Engineer, Michael Marriott acknowledges that one rough road is Grundy County Route O, east of Highway 65 to Route N. He says Route O is one of MoDOT’s low-volume roads that is in poor condition.

 

 

The driving lane of southbound Interstate 35 in Clinton County is also rough. Marriott comments the passing lane is currently smoother.

 

 

A pavement repair contract is being awarded this summer for approximately $3 million. A pavement replacement contract is being awarded this fall to be built next year for around $35 million.

Post Views: 5

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com