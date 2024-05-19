Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports recent incidents, arrests

May 19, 2024
Livingston County Sheriff's Department
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has released a report of recent arrests, incidents, and citations. The report covers the first half of May 2024.

Incident Reports:

  • May 5: Deputies responded to the 11000 block of LIV 2317 regarding an unattended death. Deputies assisted Livingston County Coroner Zabka with the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family.
  • May 6: An investigation into a registered offender failing to register as required was completed. The incident report was forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of felony charges.
  • May 7: An investigation into a registered offender failing to register a change of address was completed. The incident report was forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of felony charges.
  • May 8: Deputies assisted a Texas law enforcement agency with a possible human trafficking investigation. Individuals involved were interviewed, and information was relayed to the Texas agency.
  • May 9: Deputies began an investigation into property damage to a pop machine at the Chula Community Center. The investigation continues.
  • May 9: Deputies responded to the Dawn Apartments for an ongoing disturbance. The suspected party appeared to be under the influence of substances, was evaluated, and transported by ambulance, and a report was forwarded to North Central Missouri Mental Health for services.
  • May 13: Deputies responded to Missouri Highway 190 and LIV 529 for a welfare check. Contact was made with the individual, and a report was forwarded to provide the person with additional resources.

Arrests:

  • May 9: Koriana Roy, 27, of Springfield, was arrested in Livingston County Circuit Court on a warrant for endangering a correctional employer/visitor/another offender by attempting/knowingly causing a person to come in contact with bodily fluids. Roy was processed at the LCSO and released on an O.R. bond.
  • May 10: Phillip Earley, 35, of Columbia, was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Earley was processed and released on an O.R. bond.
  • May 13: Babe Faulconer-Laine, 52, of Sedalia, was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for stealing – fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years. Faulconer-Laine turned herself in and was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center instead of a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Citations:

  • May 14: Ghazi Shkoukani, 55, of Michigan, was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit by traveling 73 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Highway 36 at U.S. Highway 65.
  • May 14: Michael Minnick, 38, of Wheeling, was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit by traveling 87 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on Highway 36 near LIV 247.
  • May 15: Tena Snyder, 60, of Browning, was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit by traveling 56 MPH in a 25 MPH zone on State Highway K near State Highway V in Chula.
