Fairfax man hospitalized after farm tractor overturns

State News May 9, 2024 Digital Correspondent
A 43-year-old Fairfax man was hospitalized after his tractor overturned in Atchison County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12:22 p.m. at the intersection of 270th Street and Kettle Avenue, about four miles west of Fairfax.

A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Timothy J. Oswald was driving a 2022 New Holland T640 westbound on 270th Street when he fell asleep. The tractor traveled off the south side of the roadway and down an embankment, where it struck the ground and overturned, coming to rest on its driver’s side.

Oswald suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Atchison/Holt County EMS to Fairfax Community Hospital for treatment.

The heavily damaged tractor was towed from the location by Double M.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

 

