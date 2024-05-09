Share To Your Social Network

Gregory Michael Anderson, 54, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, died from a heart attack at his home on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Born on August 24, 1969, in Chillicothe, Greg was the son of John Michael “Mike” Anderson and Carol Sue (Brobst) Anderson. He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1987 and worked as a tire repairer and salesman at his family’s business, Anderson TBA. An avid outdoorsman, Greg cherished hunting and fishing, particularly catfish fishing on the Grand River with family and friends. He also enjoyed biking, gardening, and caring for his dog, Molly.

Greg leaves behind his son, Max Anderson of Chillicothe; two daughters, Carley Anderson and Maddie Holliman (Troyce), both of Kansas City, Missouri; and a grandson, Hendrix Holliman, also of Kansas City. He is also survived by his mother, Carol Anderson; sister, Leslie Minnis (Cory), and nephews, Drew Minnis of Springfield and Martin Minnis of Waynesville, all from Missouri. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Mike Anderson; his maternal grandparents, Theodore and Marjorie Brobst; paternal grandparents, John C. and Mary Anderson; a nephew, Riley Minnis; an uncle, Pat Anderson; and two aunts, Beverly Schneider and Karen Behrman.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service is scheduled at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., preceded by a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Friends may also visit on Saturday, May 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery in Chillicothe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope City KC and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

