Winner of Trenton VFW quilt raffle announced

The Trenton VFW Post 919 held a raffle on May 7 for a handmade quilt generously donated by Sharon Ferguson. Barbara Spencer was announced as the lucky winner.

Proceeds from the raffle will contribute to the VFW Building Fund, which aims to support renovations for the Trenton VFW Post 919 building.

In addition to the raffle, the VFW Post is also raising funds by selling commemorative bricks to honor Grundy County veterans. The bricks, priced at $100 each, are planned to be placed at Moberly Park.

For more information on purchasing a brick or other ways to contribute to the Building Fund, contact the Trenton VFW Post 919 directly.

