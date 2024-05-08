MDC to host free turkey habitat workshop

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to a specialized turkey habitat management workshop, slated for July 13 on a private farm near Kingston. This no-cost workshop, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers an excellent opportunity for landowners and enthusiasts to enhance their understanding of wild turkey habitats.

Participants will delve into various aspects of turkey habitat management, including the biology of turkeys, the characteristics of optimal nesting and brood-rearing habitats, and the available state and federal cost-share programs that can assist in habitat development. The workshop will also feature practical field demonstrations and discussions on effective habitat management strategies.

Limited to 30 participants, the event requires prior registration. Interested individuals can secure their spot by visiting this link on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website. For further assistance, attendees are encouraged to contact their local conservation office.

