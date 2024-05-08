Share To Your Social Network

Kenneth Elwood Wilson, age 77, of Spickard, Missouri, passed away on May 7, 2024 at Wright Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1947, in Trenton, MO. He graduated from Spickard High School in 1965 and obtained both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Northeast Missouri State University. Mr. Wilson married Sara Zoe Ross on June 4, 1967, in Humphreys, Missouri and they were married for nearly 57 years.

Kenneth dedicated 43 years to education, serving as an industrial arts teacher and principal. In addition to his career in education, he was a lifelong cattle farmer and took great joy in hunting, reading, woodworking, and leather crafting. He was a talented gunsmith. Supporting his children and grandchildren in their sporting endeavors was a favorite pastime. He served as a Boy Scout Leader and was a member of The Tribe of Mic- O- Say. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family and his love for the land.

Survivors include his wife, Sara Wilson of the home, and children Scott Wilson (Robin), and Lynda Lynch (Scotty), all of Trenton. He is also survived by six granddaughters: Courtney Shore (Jeff), Taylor Ormsby (Michael), Samantha Lynch (Eryn Howe), Chandler Wilson (Cody White), Megan Lynch (Ryan Thomsen), and Emily Lynch (Blake Cox). Surviving great-grandchildren include Carson, Luke, Maclin, Claire, Eli, Julian, Reid, Roselynn, Jamyson, Wilder and Kate. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Kathleen Wilson.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 5:30-6:30 pm at Resthaven Mortuary. Services will be held on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am at Resthaven.

Contributions in memory of Kenneth Elwood Wilson can be made to the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

