Severe thunderstorm watch for 23 counties on Wednesday, May 8

Local News May 8, 2024May 8, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Severe Thunderstorm Watch News Graphic
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch effective through 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The watch encompasses several counties across Missouri and Kansas, signaling potential for strong thunderstorms.

Counties included in the watch are:

  • In Kansas: Bourbon and Crawford.
  • In Missouri: Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Greene, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert for possible severe weather conditions that may include damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. It is important to stay informed through local weather channels and have a plan in place for safety.

Precautions During the Watch

  • Monitor weather updates and alerts.
  • Secure outdoor objects that could be blown away.
  • Seek shelter indoors, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor.
  • Avoid windows and glass doors during the storm.
  • Have an emergency kit ready with essentials like water, food, medications, and a flashlight.
