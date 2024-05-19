28-year-old Kahoka man ejected in ATV accident

Share To Your Social Network

A 28-year-old Kahoka man was seriously injured in an ATV accident near Highway 81 and Court Street in Kahoka, Missouri, on May 17, 2024. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dreston Brunk was driving a 2007 Honda Recon ATV eastbound in a parking lot when he accelerated and lost control of the vehicle. The ATV overturned, ejecting Brunk.

Brunk, who was not wearing safety equipment, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

The Honda Recon ATV sustained minor damage and was removed from the scene by a private party.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Kahoka Police Department, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, and the Canton Police Department in handling the accident.

Related