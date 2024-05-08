Chillicothe PD Activity Report – Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Chillicothe Police Activity Report May 8, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Chillicothe Police Activity Report
Share To Your Social Network
             

The Chillicothe Police Department was busy on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, responding to a total of 91 calls for service. Here is an account of their activities throughout the day:

At 7:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Washington Street following a business alarm. Upon arrival, they determined it was a false alarm and confirmed everything was secure.

Later, at 7:18 p.m., officers headed to the 700 block of Clay Street after receiving a report of a domestic assault. They spoke with a female subject but were unable to locate the male subject involved. A charge of domestic assault in the fourth degree is pending against the male subject.

At 7:39 p.m., a call about a disturbance between two subjects in the 200 block of Jackson Street brought officers to the scene. They managed to de-escalate the situation, with one subject agreeing to temporarily leave the residence. No criminal activity was reported.

Shortly after, at 7:44 p.m., police were alerted to a careless and imprudent (C&I) driver in the area of East Polk Street. Officers searched the vicinity but did not find the vehicle.

Officers were called to Park Lane and Burnam at 8:13 p.m. for a report of two and three-year-old children playing near the roadway unattended. Upon arrival, officers found toys near a water-filled creek but no children. After a thorough search, they located the children at a nearby residence, safe, and discovered the children were older than initially reported.

Throughout the day, Chillicothe police also conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served legal papers, and followed up on several ongoing investigations.

Post Views: 9

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.