Chillicothe PD Activity Report – Tuesday, May 7, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department was busy on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, responding to a total of 91 calls for service. Here is an account of their activities throughout the day:

At 7:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Washington Street following a business alarm. Upon arrival, they determined it was a false alarm and confirmed everything was secure.

Later, at 7:18 p.m., officers headed to the 700 block of Clay Street after receiving a report of a domestic assault. They spoke with a female subject but were unable to locate the male subject involved. A charge of domestic assault in the fourth degree is pending against the male subject.

At 7:39 p.m., a call about a disturbance between two subjects in the 200 block of Jackson Street brought officers to the scene. They managed to de-escalate the situation, with one subject agreeing to temporarily leave the residence. No criminal activity was reported.

Shortly after, at 7:44 p.m., police were alerted to a careless and imprudent (C&I) driver in the area of East Polk Street. Officers searched the vicinity but did not find the vehicle.

Officers were called to Park Lane and Burnam at 8:13 p.m. for a report of two and three-year-old children playing near the roadway unattended. Upon arrival, officers found toys near a water-filled creek but no children. After a thorough search, they located the children at a nearby residence, safe, and discovered the children were older than initially reported.

Throughout the day, Chillicothe police also conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served legal papers, and followed up on several ongoing investigations.

