Missouri court allows 2018 duck boat sinking case to move forward

(Missourinet) – A Missouri Appeals Court has ruled that a case involving a 2018 deadly duck boat sinking in Branson can move forward.

The case charges three men with manslaughter in the deaths of 17 passengers aboard a duck boat in southwest Missouri. The victims were aboard the World War II and Korean War-era military boat on Table Rock Lake when a powerful storm moved in, causing the vessel to go under. Fourteen people survived the 2018 sinking.

The court case involving “Ride the Ducks” workers Kenneth McKee, Charles Baltzell, and Curtis Lanham had been on hold. Now that the case can proceed, a new court date can be set. Several lawsuits have been filed against the company by family members of some of the victims.

