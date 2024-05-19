16-year-old boy injured in crash on Highway 256 near Chillicothe

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident occurred west of Chillicothe on May 17, 2024, at approximately 12:18 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Chillicothe, Missouri, was traveling eastbound on Highway 256 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The Silverado veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned onto its driver’s side, facing west.

The juvenile driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Chillicothe EMS to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

The Silverado sustained moderate damage and was towed by Gabrielson’s of Chillicothe.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Related