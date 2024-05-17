Friday’s Fugitive: Rachel Leannn Waldrep

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has announced “Friday’s Fugitive” for May 17 is 33-year-old Rachel Leann Waldrep.

Waldrep is wanted on an active parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance and is believed to be in and out of Grundy County, and possibly in the company of Timothy Ledbetter, who is also a wanted fugitive.

Waldrep is described as white, five feet six inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. She has long, straight blonde hair and tattoos of a Chinese symbol, a cross, and a butterfly.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked not to try and apprehend her but to call the sheriff’s office at 660-359-2828.

Related