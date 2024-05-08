Two airlifted to hospital after motorcycle strikes deer in roadway

May 8, 2024
An accident involving a motorcycle and a deer occurred late Tuesday evening on Highway 10 west of CR 177, resulting in serious injuries to both the driver and passenger. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at approximately 8:58 p.m.

Jeremy F. Lamunion, 38, of Wellington, Missouri, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson Electra Glide westbound when a deer entered the roadway. The collision caused Lamunion and his passenger, Trista D. Sparks, 35, of De Soto, Kansas, to be ejected from the motorcycle. Both were transported by LifeFlight Eagle to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authorities confirmed that Lamunion was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the crash. The status of safety equipment usage by Sparks was unknown.

The motorcycle suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by L & L Towing of Carrollton.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

