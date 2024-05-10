MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 13, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 13-19.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map, or download the app for updated information.

Andrew County

Route RA – Resurfacing project from County Road 462 to County Road 405, May 13. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through mid-June 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

U.S. Route 136 – Pavement repairs from Route O to Route N, May 13-15.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from Route FF in Buchanan County to the Clinton/Clay County line through August 2024 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Route AC – Intersection and ADA improvements at Messanie Street through May 15, 2024 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Drainage work from U.S. 169 (Belt Highway) to Easton Road, through mid-June. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through mid-June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive in Hamilton to Route P, May 13-17 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Carroll County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to County Road 220, May 13, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 41 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 24 near De Witt to the Missouri River, May 11-13. The road will be narrowed to one lane, with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC).

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route WW – CLOSED at the Old Channel Chariton River Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction,

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Saint Joseph Avenue to Siloam Avenue, May 13-14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Siloam Avenue to Route F, May 15-16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from the Clinton/Clay County line to Route FF in Buchanan County through August 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – On/Off RAMPS CLOSED intermittently for pavement repairs at the intersection of U.S. Route 69, May 11, 7 a.m. to noon.

Grundy County

I-35 – Seal coat project from Route N to U.S. Route 136 in Bethany through June. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.).

Harrison County

I-35 – Seal coat project north and southbound from Route N to U.S. Route 136 through June. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.).

Holt County

I-29 – Concrete replacement southbound, from mile marker 97.6 to mile marker 96.0, May 13-14. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound, from mile marker 84.4 to mile marker 87.0, May 14-15. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound, from mile marker 92.0 to mile marker 92.6, May 15-16. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Route HH, May 16, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Linn County

Route N – CLOSED around the clock for pavement repairs from Helm Street to Boston Street, May 13-14.

Route DD – Resurfacing project May 13-15. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route Y – Resurfacing project May 16-25. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC).

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project from the Coon Creek Bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

U.S. Route 65 – Concrete replacement from County Road 216 to County Road 202, May 13-17.

Route K – Sidewalk improvements on Route K in Chula, May 13-14 (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC).

Route B – Sidewalk improvements on Route B in Wheeling from May 15 to late June (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC).

Mercer County

Route JJ – CLOSED for survey work from Route Y to Route C, May 13-23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project northbound from Pumpkin Center to Maryville through early June. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Katydid Road to Route EE, May 13-16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

