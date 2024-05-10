Trenton City Council to review four ordinances on May 13

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton City Council is set to review four ordinances on May 13. The meeting will take place at the Trenton City Hall at 7 p.m. and will also be accessible via Zoom at this link.

Two of the ordinances concern conditional use permits. The first permit would allow Ed Creason, operating as Consumer Oil and Supply Company, to install six grain bins. The second would enable Duane Urich and Jennifer Hottes to operate a women’s halfway house in a mixed-use zone.

The other two ordinances involve approval of proposals. One is with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to amend the state block grant agreement, initially executed by the City of Trenton on October 27, 2022. The second proposal involves Nail Excavating for a Muddy Creek boring project.

Additionally, the council’s agenda for the meeting includes discussing parking at Jonesey’s Chop Shop, obtaining a financing quote for a police department sport utility vehicle, constructing a sidewalk at Five Points Park, reviewing bids for sewer lining, forming a task force for land development north of Trenton, appointing a member to the Park Board, and deciding on banners for “Welcome to Trenton” signs. A closed session to discuss personnel and real estate matters is also scheduled.

Related